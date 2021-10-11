Zacks: Analysts Expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.70 Million

Brokerages expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to post sales of $57.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.50 million. STAAR Surgical reported sales of $47.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year sales of $225.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $216.70 million to $229.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $288.60 million, with estimates ranging from $270.10 million to $309.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $2,203,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,630 shares in the company, valued at $8,466,423.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $4,128,436.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 99,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,723,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,315 shares of company stock worth $8,763,801. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAA opened at $115.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.07 and a beta of 0.98. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $56.96 and a 12-month high of $163.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.02.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

