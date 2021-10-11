Zacks: Analysts Expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Verra Mobility reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verra Mobility.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $128.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.94 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,345 shares in the company, valued at $293,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $116,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,285,750 shares of company stock valued at $135,686,400 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Verra Mobility by 2,211.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Verra Mobility by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Verra Mobility by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management raised its position in Verra Mobility by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

VRRM stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verra Mobility (VRRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.