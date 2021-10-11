Zacks: Analysts Expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Verso’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.90. Verso posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 560%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verso.

Get Verso alerts:

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.49. Verso had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.23 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRS. B. Riley cut Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verso during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Verso by 41.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Verso by 26.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Verso by 109,825.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Verso during the first quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

VRS opened at $21.24 on Monday. Verso has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $22.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $693.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Verso’s payout ratio is -10.15%.

About Verso

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verso (VRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.