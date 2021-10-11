Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Announce $8.72 EPS

Brokerages predict that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will report $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.25 to $13.43. Amazon.com reported earnings of $12.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year earnings of $52.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $45.20 to $61.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $67.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $47.75 to $82.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,155.72.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $42.32 on Monday, hitting $3,246.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,029,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,964. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,357.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3,369.34. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

