Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to Post $1.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to report earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Bausch Health Companies posted earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

BHC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.78. 761,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,227,436. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.35. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 10,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 317,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 36,427 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,091,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,692,000 after buying an additional 316,478 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 2,251.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 139,792 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 83,740.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 86,253 shares during the period. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

