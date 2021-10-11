Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) to announce ($0.71) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the lowest is ($0.71). Checkmate Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($2.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.14).

CMPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of CMPI opened at $4.01 on Monday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $86.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

