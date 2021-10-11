Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. Kingstone Companies posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 74.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kingstone Companies.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $39.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.53 million. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of KINS stock opened at $6.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -533.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 60.1% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 243,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kingstone Companies (KINS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.