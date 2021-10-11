Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $137.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will announce $137.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.87 million. Orion Group posted sales of $189.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year sales of $588.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $538.92 million to $620.79 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $645.98 million, with estimates ranging from $541.00 million to $695.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Orion Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $145.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.95 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORN shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Orion Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Orion Group stock opened at $5.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $157.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 69,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 562,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 94,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 34,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

