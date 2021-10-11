Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Will Announce Earnings of $9.57 Per Share

Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will announce $9.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $8.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $10.82. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $8.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $61.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $43.09 to $75.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $46.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.38 to $58.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $831.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.82.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $546.26. 537,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $630.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $560.43.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 2,559 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,535,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,558 shares of company stock worth $194,944,747 over the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

