Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ZTO Express (Cayman).

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $31.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.78. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $38.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

