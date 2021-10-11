Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Announce $0.94 EPS

Analysts expect that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Allegiant Travel posted earnings of ($4.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 122%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $5.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $16.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.47 to $18.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $472.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.93 million.

ALGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.36.

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,285.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $191.71. 86,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,566. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $119.26 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

