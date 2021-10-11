Zacks: Brokerages Expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $43.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.08 million.

ASPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

ASPS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 180,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.44. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $14.76.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. 37.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

