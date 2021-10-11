Zacks: Brokerages Expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Post $4.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will post $4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty analysts have provided estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.63. Biogen reported earnings of $8.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year earnings of $18.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.50 to $20.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $20.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.82 to $25.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.51 target price (down from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Biogen from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.18.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $285.59. The stock had a trading volume of 620,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,334. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $318.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.48. The company has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 300.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,534,000 after purchasing an additional 488,764 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

