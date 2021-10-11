Zacks: Brokerages Expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) to Post $0.25 EPS

Equities analysts predict that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. IBEX reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBEX will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $108.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.91 million. IBEX had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 30.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on IBEX. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of IBEX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $17.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.37. IBEX has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $314.62 million, a PE ratio of 142.60 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBEX during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 29,729 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after acquiring an additional 29,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

