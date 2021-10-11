Zacks: Brokerages Expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to Announce $0.68 EPS

Brokerages expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to report $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.02 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

NXRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.19. 576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,854. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 103.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.10. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 55.47%.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $348,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 366.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 196,186 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,248,000 after acquiring an additional 195,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,158,000 after acquiring an additional 152,909 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,438,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 20.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 72,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

