Zacks: Brokerages Expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). OrganiGram reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 190.24% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.21.

Shares of OGI stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $674.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.10. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $6.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the second quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the second quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

