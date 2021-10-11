Zacks: Brokerages Expect Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Primis Financial posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 27.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other Primis Financial news, Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $34,587.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRST. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRST opened at $15.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Primis Financial has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

