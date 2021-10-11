Zacks: Brokerages Expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.81 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will report $3.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.80 billion. TE Connectivity reported sales of $3.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year sales of $14.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.90 billion to $14.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.49 billion to $16.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Truist raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.08.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,699,118,000 after acquiring an additional 84,230 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,434,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,052 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,370,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,492 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,513,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $970,068,000 after purchasing an additional 964,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after purchasing an additional 619,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $145.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.96 and a 200 day moving average of $138.87. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $94.16 and a 52 week high of $153.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

