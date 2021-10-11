Zalando (ZAL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Zalando (FRA: ZAL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/11/2021 – Zalando was given a new €107.00 ($125.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/8/2021 – Zalando was given a new €113.00 ($132.94) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/7/2021 – Zalando was given a new €127.00 ($149.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/4/2021 – Zalando was given a new €119.00 ($140.00) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/30/2021 – Zalando was given a new €97.00 ($114.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

9/23/2021 – Zalando was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/22/2021 – Zalando was given a new €92.00 ($108.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/22/2021 – Zalando was given a new €121.00 ($142.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/16/2021 – Zalando was given a new €121.00 ($142.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/7/2021 – Zalando was given a new €121.00 ($142.35) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/31/2021 – Zalando was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/25/2021 – Zalando was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

FRA:ZAL traded down €0.38 ($0.45) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €77.28 ($90.92). 535,903 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of €90.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of €91.79. Zalando SE has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

