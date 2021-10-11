Zano Tops One Day Trading Volume of $242,709.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. In the last seven days, Zano has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. Zano has a market capitalization of $29.48 million and approximately $242,709.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can now be purchased for $2.72 or 0.00004786 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,773.54 or 1.00045893 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00055050 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.78 or 0.00311518 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.96 or 0.00223736 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $294.43 or 0.00518834 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00012200 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002753 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001020 BTC.

About Zano

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,884,086 coins and its circulating supply is 10,854,586 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.