ZClassic Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $3,141.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.73 or 0.00214038 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.52 or 0.00126462 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.69 or 0.00131996 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002669 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

