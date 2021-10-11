Zebi Token (ZEBI) Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zebi Token has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $50,257.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00059273 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.89 or 0.00127395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00077602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,204.63 or 0.99973663 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.28 or 0.06056105 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Zebi Token

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,074,404,191 coins and its circulating supply is 816,190,208 coins. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

Zebi Token Coin Trading

