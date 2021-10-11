Zeepin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $93,130.00 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Zeepin has a market cap of $468,546.91 and approximately $93,130.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zeepin has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00059634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.00127828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00078354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,419.62 or 0.99974542 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,444.36 or 0.05997049 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

