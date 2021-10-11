Zel (ZEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.20 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Zel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.95 or 0.00208118 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.73 or 0.00127243 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.14 or 0.00129708 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000725 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002684 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

