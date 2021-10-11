Zenfuse Tops One Day Trading Volume of $483,386.00 (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 11th. Zenfuse has a total market capitalization of $4.26 million and approximately $483,386.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zenfuse has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zenfuse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0684 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00045115 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.19 or 0.00204592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00095722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,280,250 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

