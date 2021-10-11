Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.34) Per Share (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.34) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.97) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($8.31) EPS.

ZNTL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $76.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.47 and a 200-day moving average of $55.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.87. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $34.48 and a 52 week high of $76.99.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.21).

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $1,808,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,777,577.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,764 shares of company stock worth $8,813,979. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

