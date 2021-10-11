Zero Utility Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $137.00 (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be bought for approximately $686.19 or 0.01199238 BTC on exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $664,748.60 and approximately $137.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00043196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.55 or 0.00198442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00094508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

Zero Utility Token (CRYPTO:ZUT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

