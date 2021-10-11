Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading Down 5.3%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)’s stock price was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 44,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,317,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZH shares. 86 Research started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.67.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZH. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zhihu in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Zhihu in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

