Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Holdings Trimmed by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 79,777 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $14,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.74.

NYSE ZBH opened at $146.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.66. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.05 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

