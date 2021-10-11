Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 7,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.8% during the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.3% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 25.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

ZBH opened at $146.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.66. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $130.05 and a 1 year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

