Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,440,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,286 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.51% of Zoetis worth $454,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,174,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,966,000 after purchasing an additional 539,555 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,391,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,079,000 after purchasing an additional 29,480 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 77,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.82.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,144.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,815 shares of company stock worth $10,850,755. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $196.43 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $210.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $93.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

