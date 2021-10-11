Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.83.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of ZM opened at $255.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.05, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $311.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.09. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $250.11 and a 12-month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.14, for a total transaction of $5,939,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total transaction of $2,788,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,543 shares in the company, valued at $68,269,534.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,525 shares of company stock worth $70,900,698 over the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.