zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €332.89 ($391.63).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €390.00 ($458.82) price objective on shares of zooplus in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €368.00 ($432.94) price target on shares of zooplus in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €470.00 ($552.94) target price on shares of zooplus in a report on Monday, September 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €233.00 ($274.12) target price on shares of zooplus in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of zooplus in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Get zooplus alerts:

ZO1 stock traded up €0.20 ($0.24) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €483.20 ($568.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a PE ratio of 131.91. zooplus has a 12 month low of €132.60 ($156.00) and a 12 month high of €491.80 ($578.59). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €408.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €309.93.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.