ZumCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.00 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded up 36.2% against the US dollar. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $10.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

