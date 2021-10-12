-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.97) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.76. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $49.48.

In other news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part sold 2,720,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $63,920,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 6,831,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $160,544,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,366,151 shares of company stock valued at $266,472,655. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 1,754.0% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

