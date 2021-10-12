-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $89.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKLZ. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

In related news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 439,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $4,543,716.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,259,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,025,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 792,871 shares of company stock worth $8,579,578 in the last ninety days. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skillz by 309.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,603,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,396,000 after buying an additional 18,591,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473,143 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 57,128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,222,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211,573 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,547,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,800,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillz stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.40. 11,867,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,600,397. Skillz has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

