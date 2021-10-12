$0.16 EPS Expected for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) will post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clarivate’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.19. Clarivate posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clarivate.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.80 million.

CLVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clarivate by 3,033.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLVT stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.87. 2,562,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,520,337. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.68. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.27, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

