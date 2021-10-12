$0.17 EPS Expected for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) to post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s earnings. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S..

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $814.58 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.82%.

TKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE TKC remained flat at $$4.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $6.10.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 49.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,943,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,629.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 281.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,869 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 820,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 178.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,236,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 792,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.