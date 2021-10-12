$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings. UMH Properties posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 37.04%.

UMH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Aegis increased their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Shares of NYSE:UMH traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.77. 517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,494. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.27. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 108.57%.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $58,632.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,737.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $243,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 259,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,314,413.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 134 shares of company stock worth $2,990. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in UMH Properties by 12.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 78,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 99,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

