-$0.23 EPS Expected for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) will report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. Puma Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.18. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 355.42% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PBYI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 679.0% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 428,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 373,653 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 6.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,626,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,251,000 after purchasing an additional 210,634 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 490.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 180,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 933.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 158,294 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.13. Puma Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $14.14.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

