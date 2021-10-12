$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.30. Redwood Trust reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Redwood Trust.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RWT. Piper Sandler raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth $332,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,950,000 after purchasing an additional 305,805 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 717,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 186,309 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RWT traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $13.63. 34,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,343. The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $13.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 2,100.00%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

