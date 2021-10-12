-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s earnings. Apollo Endosurgery reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 172.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.79). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apollo Endosurgery.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 243.14%. The firm had revenue of $16.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APEN. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ APEN opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.95. Apollo Endosurgery has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $10.04. The firm has a market cap of $262.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 2.21.

In other news, CEO Chas Mckhann sold 21,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $163,685.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APEN. CPMG Inc raised its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 1.9% in the first quarter. CPMG Inc now owns 3,169,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 60,333 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 37,521 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,566,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 113,745 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,125,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 129,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

