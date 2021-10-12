-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) This Quarter

Analysts expect ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). ALX Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04.

ALXO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.57.

NASDAQ:ALXO traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $59.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,936. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $117.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -36.99 and a beta of 3.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.68.

In other ALX Oncology news, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 1,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $114,693.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,757 shares in the company, valued at $865,185.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $573,674.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,682,033.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,426,894 over the last ninety days. 58.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ALX Oncology by 14.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,738,000 after buying an additional 192,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,973,000 after purchasing an additional 145,731 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,263,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,681,000 after purchasing an additional 127,438 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.9% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 978,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

