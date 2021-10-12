$0.51 EPS Expected for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) will announce earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for iStar’s earnings. iStar reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that iStar will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.59 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for iStar.

Get iStar alerts:

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on iStar in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on iStar in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of iStar stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,551. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. iStar has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $26.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAR. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iStar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,383,000. Glendon Capital Management LP grew its stake in iStar by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,424,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 822,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in iStar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,963,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in iStar by 285.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 655,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 485,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iStar by 1,710.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 334,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

About iStar

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iStar (STAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.