$0.55 EPS Expected for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Monro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.51. Monro reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Monro.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%.

MNRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

NASDAQ:MNRO traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $56.71. 116,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,102. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.16. Monro has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Monro’s payout ratio is 91.23%.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.39 per share, with a total value of $296,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Monro by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monro during the first quarter worth $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Monro by 1,470.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 20.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monro (MNRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.