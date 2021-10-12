$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.65. Amphenol posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amphenol.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

APH opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $55.33 and a 52-week high of $77.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.50. The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,436,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $6,063,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,807,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,133,686,000 after purchasing an additional 188,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,417,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,742,399,000 after acquiring an additional 95,604 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,184,233,000 after acquiring an additional 966,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,152,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphenol (APH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.