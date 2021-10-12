-$0.69 EPS Expected for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) to announce ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Anterix’s earnings. Anterix posted earnings per share of ($0.94) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.58). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Anterix.

Get Anterix alerts:

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 6,051.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In related news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 11,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $647,895.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,138,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $282,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 55,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,405.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $156,779 and sold 69,135 shares valued at $3,916,185. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Anterix by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Anterix by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 831,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,195,000 after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Anterix by 26.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Anterix by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATEX traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.53. The stock had a trading volume of 859 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.51. Anterix has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $64.96.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anterix (ATEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.