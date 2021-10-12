$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.88. Veeva Systems reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veeva Systems.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.65.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.98, for a total transaction of $508,401.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,348 shares of company stock valued at $6,094,708. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $284.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.01. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.47, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeva Systems (VEEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.