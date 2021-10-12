$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. SkyWest reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $4.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $656.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.50 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKYW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

SKYW stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.25. 155,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,828. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.91. SkyWest has a 1 year low of $27.44 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYW. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

