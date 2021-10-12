$0.99 EPS Expected for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) will announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. W. R. Berkley posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full-year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.55.

Shares of NYSE WRB traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.91. 7,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $59.61 and a 52 week high of $82.43. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 174.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth about $102,000. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

